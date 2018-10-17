Female staffer seriously injured in assault at referral centre for the homeless

Police have taken a man into custody after a female staffer at an assessment and referral centre for the homeless was assaulted facility Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at the centre, which helps homeless people find shelter. It's located in the area of Peter and Richmond streets in the Queen Street West.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CBC Toronto that the woman, in her 30s, was punched in the face and may have suffered a broken nose.

Arrogante said the man involved in alleged assault was known to police and has since been taken into custody.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. and transported the woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.