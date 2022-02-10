Woman arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto fire station, police say
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a fire truck in the city’s east end Thursday morning.
The incident happened at Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East
Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a fire truck in the city's east end Thursday morning.
The bizarre incident happened at Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East near Woodbine Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
Police say someone broke into the fire station and drove a fire truck through the station's closed bay doors. A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.
The truck was found on Unwin Avenue near Cherry Beach, police added.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested and remains in custody.
Police say charges are pending.
With files from Ryan Chatterjee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?