Woman arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto fire station, police say

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a fire truck in the city's east end Thursday morning.

The bizarre incident happened at Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East near Woodbine Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

Police say someone broke into the fire station and drove a fire truck through the station's closed bay doors. A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.

The truck was found on Unwin Avenue near Cherry Beach, police added.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and remains in custody.

Police say charges are pending.