Toronto police are looking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection with the Scarborough Town Centre shooting on July 10 in which one man was killed.

Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said in a news release Monday.

Police also announced Monday that Tristawna Ona Christian, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

She appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

CBC Toronto reported that police identified Jordon Marcelle, 26, as the victim shot outside Scarborough Town Centre on Friday, July 10.

Jordon Marcelle, 26, shot outside of Scarborough Town Centre on July 10, died in hospital two days later. (Toronto Police Service)

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Friday. They say Marcelle was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the entrance to the west side of the mall.

He was pronounced dead the following Sunday in hospital.

Police are asking that anyone with any information pertaining to Shaquille Small's whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477)