Woman arrested after man seriously injured in Brampton shooting

A woman is in custody after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

The shooting happened on Baronwood Court, near Williams Parkway and Main Street North. Police were called to the scene about 3:45 a.m.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said in a tweet that they are seeking no other suspects and there is no threat to public safety.

Its intimate partner violence bureau is contining to investigate.