Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of man in Mississauga highrise

A woman has been arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of a man in Mississauga on Friday night, Peel police say.

Police said they were called to a highrise building on Ann Street, near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road East, for a report of a stabbing at about 10:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the address, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A short time later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not transported to hospital, Peel paramedics confirmed.

Police have not released the victim's name or age.

Relationship between victim, accused not known

A woman was arrested a short time after police arrived at the scene, according to Const. Taryn Hill, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

"At this time, it's too early in the investigation to determine the relationship," Hill told reporters near the building on Friday night.

A forensic identification services vehicle is parked outside the building on Ann Street. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Police have not announced any charges against her and did not release her name or age.

Hill could not say where in the building the stabbing took place or where the woman was arrested.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

"We will have officers who will be conducting a canvas, looking for anyone who has video surveillance that may have captured anything," she added.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or who has video that could shed light on what happened is urged to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.