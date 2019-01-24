Woman with baby and puppy in vehicle charged with impaired driving

A woman has been be arrested and charged with impaired driving after her car went off the road and collided with a tree, with a 17-month-old baby and a puppy on board.

York Regional Police were called to Metro Road, in the area of Deer Park Drive in the Town of Georgina, on Wednesday afternoon. The incident left debris, including a stroller, scattered across the road.

The woman, from the Town of East Gwillimbury, blew more than twice the legal limit for alcohol during a breathalyzer test, police said in a news release.

"It is nothing but sheer luck that serious injury or death were avoided in this collision," Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in the release.

"These choices are putting all of our lives at risk."

The baby and puppy were turned over to family members and the Children's Aid Society was contacted.

Police are not identifying the woman to protect the baby.