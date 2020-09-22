Police arrest woman after disturbance outside Drake's mansion in Toronto

A woman is in custody after what Toronto police are calling a disturbance outside a mansion that belongs to Canadian rap star Drake.

Police were called to Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Bayview Avenue, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was injured and no one gained entry to the gated property, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Li declined to say if weapons were involved. The woman's name and age have not been released, and there's no word on whether charges have been laid.

Toronto paramedics said they were also called to the area for a disturbance and a possible assault but said there were no patients and they left.

Police have cleared the scene.