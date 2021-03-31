Police arrest woman after disturbance outside Drake's mansion in Toronto

A woman is in custody after what Toronto police are calling a disturbance at a mansion believed to belong to Canadian rap star Drake.

Police were called to the palatial home in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, near Lawrence Avenue East and Bayview Avenue, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was injured and no one gained entry to the gated property, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

Li declined to say if weapons were involved. The woman's name and age have not been released and there's no word on whether charges have been laid.

Toronto paramedics said they were not called to the home. Police have cleared the scene.