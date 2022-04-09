Woman arrested at Blue Jays' home opener, captured on video hitting cop in head

Toronto police say a woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer and public intoxication during the Blue Jays' first home opener since 2019.

"This behaviour is unacceptable," Const. Edward Parks told CBC News on Saturday, acknowledging videos of the alleged assault being shared on social media.

Officers were called to the Rogers Centre around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Parks says, with reports that two people were fighting at the 500 level.

Police separated the man and woman, he says, asking both to leave the stadium. According to Parks, the man left without incident but the woman did not.

In a video, a woman can be seen walking down the stadium stairs when she's pushed by a man walking closely behind her.

In the video, she then turns around and hits a nearby police officer in the side of the head. The woman is then wrestled to the floor, her arms handcuffed behind her.

A member of the crowd can be heard saying, "the weirdest part is that he pushed her" and then later: "get her out of here."

The man is not facing charges, confirmed Parks.

No name or age has been released yet for the woman, he said.