Woman arrested after baby in Oshawa left unattended in car for 45 minutes

A woman has been arrested after an eight-month-old baby was left unattended in a car seat for over 45 minutes in Oshawa on Sunday, Durham police say.

Police say the baby was left in a vehicle that was parked at the Oshawa Centre.

Officers broke the window and the infant was taken to hospital for observation, police said.

No injuries to the baby have been reported.

One woman was arrested and taken into custody, but police say her charges have yet to be determined.