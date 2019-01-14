Woman and 3-year-old child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
The pair was transported to local hospital
A woman in her 30s and 3-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday night, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Morningside Avenue near Milner Avenue around 7 p.m.
The woman and child were both transported to hospital in separate ambulances. Police say the woman may have been injured in the leg.
Neither the woman nor child was critically injured, paramedics say.