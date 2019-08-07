Woman airlifted to Toronto with critical injuries after vehicle crashes in Uxbridge

A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed in Uxbridge early Wednesday.

Durham police said a vehicle appears to have rolled over on Sandford Road near Concession Road 2, according to Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service.

Police received a call from a motorist who noticed the vehicle off the road at about 5:30 a.m.

The woman, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre. She remains in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash and Tudos said they will consider whether medical issues, or drugs and alcohol, were contributing factors.

Police have closed Sandford Road in both directions, from Concession Rd 2 to York Durham Line, as officers from Durham police's traffic services branch investigate.

Single female occupant being airlifted to Toronto with life-threatening injuries. Traffic Services Branch investigating. —@DRPS



