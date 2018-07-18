Woman accused of assaulting Brampton Tim Hortons employees arrested

Peel police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly entered a Tim Hortons in Brampton through the drive-thru window and assaulted employees.

Officers say they were called to the McVean Drive and Castlemore Road location on Sunday.

A short video posted to Facebook on Monday evening, shows a woman repeatedly throwing punches at a female employee's head, while a male staff member tries to intervene.

Peel police are trying to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault investigation at a Tim Hortons in Brampton on Sunday. 0:31

The accused was charged with two counts of assault and one count of break and enter with intent.

Peel police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators or Crime Stoppers.