Police seek to identify man after woman, 87, robbed in apartment building lobby

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in a North York apartment building on Friday.

In a news release on Sunday, police said the elderly woman entered the lobby of the building in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 2 p.m. and was approached by an unknown man.

"She was thrown from her walker onto the ground," police said in the release.

The man then robbed the woman of personal items and memorabilia from her late husband before he fled the area through the front door, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being tall with a heavy build. At the time, he was wearing oval-shaped glasses, a black Northface winter jacket with the hood up, a grey Jordan baseball cap with a gold round sticker, a two-tone dark and light coloured scarf covering his face, white gloves, dark pants, and black and white running shoes.

On Sunday, police released images of the man captured by CCTV.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).