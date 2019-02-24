Woman, 77, pronounced dead in hospital after Whitby crash

A 77-year-old woman died in hospital shortly after a "serious collision" in Brooklin, Ont., on Saturday morning, according to provincial police.

Officers were called to Highway 7, which is called Winchester Road within Brooklin, around 11:30 a.m. for reports that the drivers of a minivan and a sedan had collided. Brooklin is a community in the town of Whitby in Durham Region.

The woman, who was behind the wheel of the sedan, was transported to hospital where was she was pronounced dead, said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP's highway safety division.

The two occupants of the minivan sustained only minor injuries, he added.

Highway 7 is closed between Highway 12 and Ashburn Road as the OPP's collision reconstruction team investigates the circumstances of the crash.

"Obviously traffic is going to be impacted while that investigation is ongoing," said Schmidt.

The 77-year-old woman killed by the crash was behind the wheel of the sedan. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the OPP's Whitby detachment.

In a video posted to Twitter, Schmidt also warned drivers that conditions on roads could deteriorate considerably this afternoon as a major windstorm rolls through the region. Fluctuating temperatures and the possibility of rain and melting snow could make for dangerously icy surfaces.

"It could get very slick out there," Schmidt said.

There is also the possibility that light flurries combined with powerful wind gusts could cause significant visibility problems for drivers, he added.