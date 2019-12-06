Woman, 66, dies 2 weeks after being struck while cycling in Scarborough

A 66-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in Scarborough two weeks ago.

Toronto police say they were called to the intersection of McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle on Nov. 21 around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

That's where they say a brown Honda Civic being driven by an 80-year-old man began making a right turn onto Sandhurst Circle, striking the woman cycling southbound on the west sidewalk of McCowan Road.

On Wednesday, police say, the woman died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.