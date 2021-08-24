Woman in her 60s dies after being struck by vehicle near Fairview Mall

A woman in her 60s has died after being struck by a driver near Fairview Mall this morning.

Toronto police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Don Mills Road West and Fairview Mall Drive just before 9 a.m. this morning.

Officers, along with Toronto Paramedic Services, arrived on scene to find a woman with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Shortly after, paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Fairview Mall Drive is temporarily closed as police investigate the collision.