Woman, 42, dead after collision between van and tractor trailer in Brampton

A 42-year-old woman is dead and three others are injured after a collision in Brampton late Monday night.

Police were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Brisdale Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. Police later tweeted the collision involved a van and a tractor trailer.

A 42-year-old woman is dead and three teens have non-life-threatening injuries after a collision late Monday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Three teens — an 18-year-old female who was driving the van, a 16-year-old male passenger and a 14-year-old male passenger — all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police tweeted early Tuesday.

Roads were closed in the area for much of the night, but have since reopened.