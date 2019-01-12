Woman, 27, charged after stolen Jeep strikes officer during apparent getaway attempt
Accused faces 10 charges including escape of lawful custody and failure to remain
A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a police officer was struck by a stolen Jeep in a Mississauga parking lot during a getaway attempt that saw officers open fire to bring the vehicle to a stop.
That's when they say the woman, attempting to flee the police, drove through the parking lot, crashing into two police vehicles, striking an officer and colliding with a white cube truck before being arrested.
Both the driver and the officer who was struck were sent to hospital for treatment. Neither was seriously hurt.
Update: Shots were fired by police during this incident however no one was hit. One officer has been transported to local hospital by <a href="https://twitter.com/Peel_Paramedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peel_Paramedics</a> with injuries that are considered minor at this time. One suspect has been transported to local hospital.—@PeelPoliceMedia
She was set to appear in court Saturday.
