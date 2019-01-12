Woman, 27, charged after stolen Jeep strikes officer during apparent getaway attempt

A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a police officer was struck by a stolen Jeep in a Mississauga parking lot during a getaway attempt that saw officers open fire to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Police were investigating the stolen vehicle in the Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue area around 1 p.m. Friday.

That's when they say the woman, attempting to flee the police, drove through the parking lot, crashing into two police vehicles, striking an officer and colliding with a white cube truck before being arrested.

Authorities confirmed that a number of gunshots were fired by police, but no one was struck. (Sue Reid/CBC) Shots were fired during the incident, but no one was hit, Peel police said.

Both the driver and the officer who was struck were sent to hospital for treatment. Neither was seriously hurt.

Update: Shots were fired by police during this incident however no one was hit. One officer has been transported to local hospital by <a href="https://twitter.com/Peel_Paramedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peel_Paramedics</a> with injuries that are considered minor at this time. One suspect has been transported to local hospital. —@PeelPoliceMedia The woman now faces 10 charges including two counts of dangerous operation, three counts of failure to remain and one count of escaping lawful custody.

She was set to appear in court Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.