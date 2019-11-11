Woman, 25, with serious injuries after fire in Etobicoke

A 25-year-old woman is in serious condition after a 2-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in Etobicoke overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Capri Road near The East Mall and Rathburn Road just before midnight on Sunday.

Paramedics transported the woman to a burn centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she suffered from first- and second-degree burns.

The fire has since been put out.

Police say the cause of the fire was due to a candle.