Woman, 23, dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

The Ontario Provincial Police says a 23-year-old woman is dead after a collision in Mississauga on Highway 401.

Two cars were involved in a minor collision shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday and drove their cars onto the shoulder of the westbound collector's lane just west of Dixie Road, according to OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt said a third driver stopped to speak with both drivers and was standing on the side of the highway when she was struck by a fourth car.

The young woman from Brampton was pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics say they transported one of the other drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.

OPP are on scene investigating.