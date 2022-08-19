Woman, 23, dead after being found shot in underground parking garage in Toronto

A 23-year-old woman is dead after being found shot in an underground garage in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police have identified the woman, the city's 42nd homicide victim this year, Daniella Mallia.

Police say they were called to 2265 Jane Street, north of Highway 401, around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found Mallia suffering gunshot wounds in a garage.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police say Mallia's death is an isolated incident. There are no details yet on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information, in particular dashcam footage, is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400. They can also submit information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477.