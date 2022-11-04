Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting outside Scarborough high school

A 17-year-old wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Scarborough high school turned himself in and was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, Toronto police say.

The teen, who is from Toronto, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear at the Toronto East Court on Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the grounds of Woburn Collegiate Institute on Ellesmere Road in the afternoon of October 31.

Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, 18, was pronounced dead the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was also injured. He was treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital and has since been in stable condition, according to police.

Shardeley Guerrier's killing was the 59th homicide in Toronto in 2022.