Interest in women's basketball peaks ahead of first WNBA game in Canada

The first Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) game in Canada is coming to Toronto, and fans, experts and basketball hopefuls say it signals an optimistic start to a possible expansion into the country.

Chicago Sky faces the Minnesota Lynx at Scotiabank Arena Saturday evening for a preseason game. Presale tickets sold out within a few hours according to the league, which confirmed the market's desire for the sport in Canada.

"I know there were folks in the market that were surprised, but we certainly were not. We expected the sellout," said Leah McNab, managing director of NBA Canada, noting merchandise sales and social media engagement have been trending upwards.

"We really thought this was a great opportunity for us to showcase these amazing players and teams, and have our fans really get to know the WNBA in a way that they may not have before."

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, right, welcomes Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in front of Scotiabank Arena, with a plaque commemorating the day the league first hosted a game in the city and Canada. (Submitted by NBA Canada)

While a WNBA team in Canada is not yet on the books, McNab says Canadian cities could potentially support teams in the future. For now, she says it's about setting the stage for that to happen.

"I think it's a great chance for kids to see women play on a court, for boys and girls to be inspired and seeing that, you know, women can do the same things that men can do on the exact same stage that we see the Toronto Raptors play."

An inspiration for young players

Micaella Riche, director for youth organization Lay-Up Youth Basketball, says having access to more professional basketball opportunities for girls and women in Canada can not only help more people get interested in the sport, but help advance their careers at home as opposed to across borders, Riche says.

Thirteen-year-old Angelina Matevski, left, speaks with other players with Lay-Up Youth Basketball. (Vedran Lesic/Radio-Canada)

"In the States, you look at youth sports ... and having that representation at the higher level with their universities, with the WNBA locally, you see the how that translates at the grassroots level," said Riche.

A team at home, Riche says, could help that even more.

"I believe that with the right facilities, with the right investment, with the right owners, with the right economic support, that it can definitely happen."

As the first girl in her family to play basketball on a team, 13-year-old Angelina Matevski, a player with Lay-Up, says it's nice and refreshing to see the hype around women's basketball in the city.

And if a WNBA team were to be formed in Toronto, she says not only would she be interested in trying to play on it, she'd be its biggest fan.

"That would be my number one team. Like I'd get all the merch, I'll hype it, I'll go every game," she said.

The future of the sport in Canada

Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of The Gist, a women-led sports media brand, says despite the lack of a team and exposure in Toronto, the interest in women's basketball has only grown in the five years the brand has been operating.

"I think that it's always a little bit tougher for our Canadian market to chat about the W because we don't have a team," said Hyslop. "There are a lot of really strong Canadian athletes in the WNBA and of course a lot of superstars that we want to be talking about."

David L, Cohen, the United States Ambassador to Canada, says he'll be attending the game Saturday to show support for the WNBA and for women's sports. As a government official, he said he supports and encourages the WNBA's expansion.

"Having the opportunity to play in a professional league gives you a reason to want to play basketball, to want to come out. And I think there's only one reason why these opportunities are not being made available to young women and the girls, and it's discrimination," Cohen said.