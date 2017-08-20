With swimming lessons interrupted by COVID-19, safety advocates advise caution this summer
The Ontario curriculum normally includes swimming lessons in Grade 3
As another pandemic summer approaches, safety advocates say they're worried about how children who were deprived of swimming lessons due to COVID-19 restrictions will fare.
According to preliminary data from the Lifesaving Society, drownings were up 13 per cent for all ages in Ontario last summer.
"We may see, down the road, more drownings because some kids haven't had the lessons," says Barbara Byers, public education director with the cociety.
In Ontario, students in Grade 3 are taught to swim as part of their physical education curriculum — but Byers worries it's been on hold for too long.
"By next fall, there are two years of kids in Grade 3 that didn't have any instruction," she told CBC Toronto.
Eric Shendelman, the owner of a swim school and the past president of the Ontario Camps Association, agrees with her concerns.
"I'm really concerned about safety and drownings that could occur," he said. "I hope we can get back into the pool soon."
Shendelman advises having a system in place when spending time near a lake or pool with children.
"Someone has to be designated, they have to have not drunk alcohol, they have to have their eyes on the kids, and have to be within arms reach," he said.
Safety advocates also advise putting life jackets on young children and controlling and restricting their access to the water.
And, if you need to rescue them, do what lifeguards do and bring along a piece of lifesaving equipment, such as a life jacket. .
Summer is fast approaching. When your pool reopens, which camp are you in - prepared or unprepared? Create your major incident plan today. Download the Major Incident Management Checklist to help get you started. You'll find it on our website here: <a href="https://t.co/73iVVMKwdT">https://t.co/73iVVMKwdT</a> <a href="https://t.co/AjeWjxbDnJ">pic.twitter.com/AjeWjxbDnJ</a>—@LifesavingON
With files from Natalie Kalata
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?