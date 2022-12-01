Blowing snow in store for Toronto as forecast calls for heavy flurries combined with strong winds

Torontonians should brace for blowing snow Wednesday night through to early Thursday as the forecast calls for heavy flurries combined with strong winds, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency says the city can expect "locally heavy snowfall" of two to four centimetres and "significantly" reduced visibility at times. It is urging motorists to expect difficult winter driving conditions and to change their plans if need be.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," Environment Canada said.

Flurries that produce heavy bursts of snow, along with strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, will result in blowing snow, according to the forecast. Environment Canada said the flurries and strong winds are expected to last overnight before tapering off early Thursday.

Motorists are also being urged to turn on their lights if visibility is reduced and maintain safe following distances.

At times of heavy and blowing snow, visibility could be reduced to near zero, Environment Canada said.

A person walks in downtown Toronto during blowing snow. (The Canadian Press)

Toronto remains under a special weather statement as strong winds continued on Wednesday night.

Environment Canada says westerly winds are following in the wake of a strong cold front. Gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour are expected to continue overnight.

The agency says the strongest winds are expected on the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts could be up to 90 km/h.

Later on Wednesday night, the forecast says winds are expected to ease from west to east.

"Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada said.

There could be isolated power outages, it warns.