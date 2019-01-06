The return of winter! Around 2 cm of snow expected to blanket GTA on Monday

It's winter, so expect a blast of snow to cover much of the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, Peel, Halton, Durham and York regions calling for a "messy mix of winter weather" to develop by tomorrow afternoon.

Periods of light snow mixed with ice pellets will begin around noon, the statement says.

A high of –2 C is in the forecast Monday, but strong wind gusts will make it feel more like –17.

Up to two centimetres of snow could fall by the evening, according to the federal weather agency.

That snow will turn to rain, with a possibility for freezing rain in the early evening, Environment Canada says.

"Motorists are urged to exercise caution Monday afternoon into the evening as untreated roads may become slippery," the statement read.