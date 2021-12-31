Toronto under winter weather travel advisory with up to 10 cm of snow on the way

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto, with five to 10 centimetres of snowfall expected over the weekend, Environment Canada says.

Snow is expected to developed late Saturday afternoon or evening, continuing into Sunday. At peak times, snowfall of one to two centimetres is expected per hour.

Travel may be hazardous Saturday night and Sunday morning with roads becoming snow-covered and icy. Motorists should expect hazardous conditions and plan accordingly.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the weather agency says.

The snowfall is a result of a low-pressure system passing south of Lake Erie Saturday night. Snowfall amounts could be lower if the system moves farther south.