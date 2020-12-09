Prepare for tough travel conditions in Toronto this morning, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for large swaths of southern Ontario on Wednesday, including the Greater Toronto Area.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make for slippery conditions and reduced visibility on roads and sidewalks, the federal agency said.

Anywhere from two to four centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.

Snowfall is expected to slow by mid-morning as temperatures rise to a high of 5 C.

At the same time, precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions.