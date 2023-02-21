Winter storm to bring snow, ice pellets to Toronto on Wednesday night
Travel may be difficult due to conditions, Environment Canada says
A winter storm is on its way to Toronto and the forecast says it is expected to bring a "wintry mix" of snow and ice pellets to the city on Wednesday night.
The storm is expected to continue into Thursday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.
Travel may be difficult, even hazardous, due to the conditions. There is also a risk of freezing rain.
According to the federal weather agency, a Colorado low is bringing the weather to southern Ontario and there could be a "significant impact" on travel in the region.
In Toronto, the precipitation may be heavy at times and it may mix with freezing rain in some areas, Environment Canada said.
"There remains some uncertainty for the exact location, timing, and accumulations of snow and ice pellets," the federal weather agency said in the statement.
As the snow and ice pellets accumulate on the ground, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery and difficult to navigate, Environment Canada added.
The federal weather agency said it may issue warnings closer to Wednesday.
