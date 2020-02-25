Winter storm to blanket GTA this week
As many as 20 centimetres are forecast to fall in the coming days, beginning shortly after midnight tonight and continuing until Thursday morning.
Up to 20 cm possible in some areas, Environment Canada says
After a mild start to the week, snow is expected to blanket the GTA this week.

The snowfall will likely be heaviest tomorrow afternoon, Environment Canada says, though it notes there is still "much uncertainty" about which areas will be hardest hit.
The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning that drivers "should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions" with little visibility.
The snow comes as a system known as a Texas Low tracks over the region.
