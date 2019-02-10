Brace for winter storm this week, as parts of city still coated with ice

Don't put away the shovels and long johns just yet — another winter storm is headed our way.

A storm that could bring "significant" snow, freezing rain and strong winds is expected to sweep through Toronto on Tuesday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement on Sunday.

The wintry blast could affect travel in a big way, the federal weather agency added.

The white stuff is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning. It could then turn into ice pellets and freezing rain and continue to fall for a few hours.

The precipitation is expected to turn back into snow by Tuesday night, as colder air settles over the city.

The snow is forecast to taper off to flurries on Wednesday.

Ice pellets could fall

Environment Canada said the total amount of snow and ice pellets could range from five to 15 centimetres, along with ice buildup from freezing rain.

If the snow doesn't turn into ice pellets and freezing rain, however, total snowfall amounts could be higher.

A low pressure system is currently brewing over the southern U.S., which may intensify into a winter storm as it moves over Southern Ontario on Tuesday, the agency said.

"How much snow and freezing rain a region receives will depend on the exact track of the low," Environment Canada said.

Due to strong and gusty easterly winds, there could be low visibility due to blowing snow before the snow turns into freezing rain and ice pellets.