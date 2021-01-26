All-day winter storm to dump up to 15cm of snow on GTA
Snowfall warning for Peel, Halton regions; winter weather travel advisory also in place
A winter storm headed for southern Ontario could make for difficult driving conditions throughout the day, Environment Canada warned early Tuesday.
Between five and 10 centimetres of snow are forecast to fall on the City of Toronto, while even more is anticipated to accumulate in Peel and Halton regions.
A winter weather travel advisory is expected to remain in place through the afternoon rush hour, the federal agency said.
The snow is expected to begin around 8 a.m. and continue until the evening.
The Halton public and Catholic school boards, as well as the Peel public and Dufferin-Peel Catholic boards, have preemptively cancelled bus service for the relatively small number of students currently attending in-person classes.
Schools remain open in both Halton boards, but are closed in Peel Region.
