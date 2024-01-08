Environment Canada warns of winter storm, with parts of GTA to receive up to 15 cm of snow

A major winter storm is touching down in the GTA this week, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain.

Toronto, along with cities in York, Peel, Halton and Durham regions, are forecast to receive 5 to 10 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

In areas like Newmarket and Caledon, snow is expected to accumulate anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres high.

For these areas, the weather agency said there's a risk of freezing rain and warns driving conditions will be hazardous, particularly into the evening as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

In areas near Lake Ontario, EC said the heaviest snow is expected to arrive after the morning commute, but the afternoon could get messy. That's particularly the case if snow changes into rain sooner, with rainfall amounts expected to be between 20 to 40 millimetres.

The agency has placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres starting Tuesday afternoon.