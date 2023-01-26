GTA school buses cancelled as region digs out from major winter storm

School buses are cancelled throughout the GTA as the region digs out from a major winter storm that hit Wednesday and continued overnight.

The cancellations include:

Toronto public and Catholic boards.

Peel public and Catholic boards.

York public and Catholic boards.

Halton public and Catholic boards.

Durham public and Catholic boards.

Schools remain open, all of the boards said.

A major low-pressure system brought between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, and at times freezing rain, to many parts of the GTA.

Environment Canada says some regions west of Toronto could see up to or just over 25 centimetres of snowfall by later Thursday morning, while eastern regions toward Prince Edward County and Kingston could also see accumulations around that amount.

Toronto city officials warned that snow from the storm would likely take several days to clear.

The system also brought considerable winds, which made for dangerous travel conditions. Police reported scores of collisions, while Pearson airport was forced to cancel more than 26 per cent of its departures and more than 27 per cent of its arrivals Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, the number of delayed or cancelled departures had dropped significantly, although there were still dozens of affected arrivals.

More to come.