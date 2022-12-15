Freezing rain and snow to make for dangerous commutes as winter storm hits GTA

A winter storm descending on much of southern Ontario is expected to bring freezing rain, snow and high winds to the GTA on Thursday, making for messy commutes and dangerous conditions.

Environment Canada's latest forecast says a low-pressure system is expected to begin with rain or freezing rain before turning to snow in the early afternoon.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate in most parts of Toronto. Amounts on the smaller end of that spectrum are expected near Lake Ontario, where the strongest winds are also forecasted. The snow is expected to taper off to flurries or drizzle later this evening, with some lingering flurries forecast for Friday morning.

Larges swaths of southern Ontario, including Toronto, are under a winter weather travel advisory. Meanwhile, areas farther north and east of the city are under snowfall or freezing rain warnings, with Environment Canada warning drivers to prepare for hazardous driving conditions. In York and Durham, residents could see up to 20 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada says.

A number of school boards in the GTA have cancelled bus service for the day, though schools remain open. Similarly, Pearson International Airport and GO Transit both told passengers to check ahead for possible weather-related disruptions.

Metrolinx spokesperson Matt Llewelly also said GO Transit will reduce schedules for Lakeshore West, Kitchener, Barrie and Milton routes and stop all express trains Thursday.

In Toronto, all subway service on the Line 3 Scarborough line has stopped due to the weather. Instead, shuttle buses will be run between Kennedy and McCowan Stations. However, the TTC has also stopped service at 41 bus stops to "prevent buses from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills," according to a post on Twitter from the agency.

The City of Toronto says crews will salt all roads once the snow begins to stick to the ground. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, says as the afternoon nears, commuters should expect visibility to reduce while snowfall ramps up, especially with the strong wind gusts expected throughout the day.

"So, important to pay careful attention on the roads and take your time," Flisfeder told CBC Toronto.

Vincent Sferrazza, the City of Toronto's director of operations and maintenance, said crews began applying liquid salt brine to high-priority intersections, hills, bridges and highways overnight. He said the city has about 1,100 pieces of snow-clearing equipment on standby ready to go.

"We are 100 per cent prepared," he said early this morning. "As soon as the snow starts to fall and it starts to stick, the equipment will be out."

The winter storm could prove the first major test of the city's new snow-clearing contracts, which were signed last year. CBC Toronto reported this week that behind the scenes, the effort has been plagued with problems.