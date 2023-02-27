Slippery mix of snow, ice and rain expected to make for messy evening commute

A wet mix of snow, ice pellets and rain is expected to make for slippery streets and messy commutes Monday evening in the GTA.

The region is under a winter weather travel advisory as Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 centimetres of snow to accumulate after a "mix of wintry precipitation."

The federal weather agency says the snow is is expected to begin in the late afternoon or early evening and may be heavy at times.

"The snow may become mixed with ice pellets late this evening before tapering to light snow, drizzle or freezing drizzle by early Tuesday morning," the advisory reads.

The forecast also calls for strong easterly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in Toronto followed by strong westerly winds of up to 60 km/h on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is advising travellers to prepare for sudden shifts in the weather that will make for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," it said.

The agency is also warning heavy and blowing snow will cause reduced visibility and accumulating snow will cause slippery surfaces.