Toronto's new Winter Stations have been announced. Here's a sneak peek

Toronto's Winter Stations art exhibits have been revealed and will pop up in the city starting Family Day weekend.

Nine public art installations are planned in total this season, with six stations along east end beaches, alongside installations along Queen Street East at Woodbine Park, Kew Gardens and Ivan Forest Gardens.

In a news release, organizers say four winning designs were selected from hundreds of worldwide submissions and will be showcased alongside three student designs from Toronto Metropolitan University, the Waterloo Department of Architecture and Guelph University, as well as two designs from the event's archive.

"Over the past 10 years of Winter Stations, we've created incredible works of art that have moved people in incredibly meaningful ways during a season that can feel gloomy otherwise," said RAW Design Architect Dakota Wares-Tani, in a statement.

"We hope that the impact of bringing bright and joyful stations to Toronto's east end continues to resonate."

Conrad was created by Novak Djogo and Daniel Joshua Vanderhorst. (Jonathan Sabeniano)

This year's winning installations are set to run until the end of March, with plans for more exhibits later in the year.

Organizers say the theme for this year's show is "resonance," with designers challenged to "breathe new life into the echoes of the past" by reinventing installations from Winter Stations history.