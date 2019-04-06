Winning ticket for $55M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Oshawa

The winning ticket for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in Oshawa, Ont., the OLG said on Saturday.

Oshawa is currently grappling with the impending closure of its General Motors assembly plant, which will result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

But now, someone who lives in, or spends time in, or at least buys lottery tickets in the city east of Toronto will soon be a whole lot richer.

Friday's draw also produced other wins in Ontario.

One Maxmillion ticket for a prize of $1 million was sold in St. Thomas, while one Encore ticket for a prize of $1 million was sold in Toronto.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on April 12 is estimated to be $16 million.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG Lottery app or on the winning numbers page on OLG.ca