'That's how quick it happens': Slab of ice shatters GTA driver's window in dramatic dash cam video

Why should you clear snow and ice off your car?

This is why you should clear snow and ice off your car.

This is why we ask you to clean the snow and ice off your vehicle.<a href="https://t.co/1VIoxE8NhI">https://t.co/1VIoxE8NhI</a> <a href="https://t.co/WcoeWdxWFE">pic.twitter.com/WcoeWdxWFE</a> —@OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt shared this short video clip on Twitter that shows a vehicle driving on a GTA highway before being hit with a sheet of ice from the vehicle up ahead.

The ice hits with enough force to shatter the driver's windshield.

"That's how quick it happens," Schmidt told CBC Toronto on Friday.

"It's shocking to see it."

Schmidt says police are looking into the incident and believes it happened on Highway 403 in Mississauga earlier this week.

He says drivers are required by the law to clear their windows off of ice and snow but not the rest of their vehicle.

"But it certainly comes down to a civil liability for drivers that are out there with these vehicles that have snow coming off their vehicles and then causing damage to the people behind them," he said.

With more dash cams on the road capturing incidents such as these, Schmidt said he hopes they serve as a wake up call to drivers this winter season.

"We ask that you take that extra minute to brush the snow off of the hood, the trunk and the roof and make sure your vehicle is not going to be a hazard to other motorists behind you," he said.

The video has been making its rounds on Reddit, where some 1,500 people have commented.