Winds of up to 80 km/h or higher forecast for Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario, including Toronto, calling for wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and possible thunderstorms on Friday.



Strong westerly winds will develop due to a "frontal passage," Environment Canada said in an alert.

The high wind gusts of between 70 and 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon and early evening, with even higher winds possible with thunderstorms.

The weather statement covers all of southern Ontario.

The forecast for Toronto, meanwhile, calls for a low of 18 C with a chance of showers on Thursday night. A high of 29 C is in the forecast for Friday, but the temperature will drop to a low of 8 C by evening.

The weekend is looking lovely with a high of 17 C under sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.