Brace for very strong winds, blowing snow as 'major' storm barrels towards Toronto

Toronto residents are being warned that a "major" windstorm is on its way that will bring very strong winds and blowing snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada says wind gusts from the storm will be strong enough to blow shingles off roofs, uproot trees and cause power outages.

The federal weather agency issued a wind warning and blowing snow advisory for Toronto and surrounding regions early Sunday.

Wind could toss loose objects

Very strong winds, with frequent gusts of 100 to 110 km/h, are expected to start around noon.

A wind warning remains in place for Toronto. (CBC file photo)

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the federal weather agency said in the warning.

Environment Canada said the "damaging" winds are coming in the wake of an Arctic cold front that is expected to pass over the Toronto region.

Winds are expected to continue through the evening and diminish overnight.

Motorists are urged to slow down if road conditions change due to the high winds.

Flurries, winds could reduce visibility later

Poor visibility due to blowing snow, meanwhile, is expected on Sunday afternoon into evening.

The forecast calls for flurries and strong westerly winds, with gusts of 70 to 100 km/h.

"Any fresh snow will be whipped up by the winds, creating near-whiteout conditions at times in blowing snow," Environment Canada says.

Because of the possible whiteout conditions, travel could be hazardous and visibility reduced to near zero suddenly, the federal weather agency said.

Conditions are expected to improve early Monday.

Travellers, however, are urged to check with airlines for the status of their flights before heading to either Toronto's Pearson International Airport or Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Both airports said early Sunday that weather conditions could affect operations.

We are expecting high winds on Sunday. Crews will be on standby. Help us get the word out on how people can report fallen trees and branches to 311Toronto

On Sunday, 110km winds are expected in Toronto. Emergency Services & Toronto Hydro are monitoring closely. Please stay safe. For electrical emergencies (i.e. downed lines), call Toronto Hydro at 416-542-8000 immediately. If you are unable to reach Toronto Hydro, call 911.

In anticipation of high winds this weekend, we're monitoring weather conditions and are prepared to respond.