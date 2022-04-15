Strong winds in store for Toronto on Good Friday, federal weather agency says

Strong winds are in store for Toronto for Good Friday, with Environment Canada forecasting gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the city with gusts expected throughout the afternoon, before weakening in the evening.

The windy weather could lead to some damage to tree branches, as well as local power outages.

Friday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 12 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

The rain could change to periods of snow after midnight, with the temperature falling to 1 C.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with a high of 8 C, before rain creeps back into the forecast Monday.