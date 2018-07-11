The president of a wind power company says cancelling an eastern Ontario project that has been under development for nearly a decade could cost more than $100 million.

The Ontario government said this week one of its priorities in the coming weeks will be to scrap the White Pines project in Prince Edward County.

The president of WPD Canada, the company behind the project, says the move could lead to costly litigation.

Progressive Conservative house leader Todd Smith has said the legislation to cancel the project will also insulate taxpayers from domestic litigation over the dismantling of green energy projects.

Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator gave the final approval for the project during the spring election campaign, which the new government says should not have happened.

The project, which is close to completion, was initially approved in 2009. It includes nine wind turbines meant to produce enough electricity to power just over 3,000 homes annually.