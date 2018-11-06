Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h forecast to hit GTA Tuesday afternoon

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA, calling for potentially damaging winds Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning of "strong southwesterly winds" with gusts that could reach 80 km/h. The strong winds are expected to develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

The weather statement covers Toronto, as well as most of Halton and Peel regions, up into Orangeville and Dufferin County and west into Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Brantford and Woodstock.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada says.

A wind warning is also in effect for the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory and Southern Bruce County, warning of wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

The wind in all areas is forecast to "gradually weaken" overnight.