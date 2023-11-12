Content
2 children, adult critically injured in North York apartment fire

Three people are in critical condition, including two children, after a fire broke out in a North York apartment building Saturday night, according to Toronto Fire Services and paramedics. 

Fire was a 2-alarm blaze but is now under control, Toronto fire says

Firefighters standing outside a building.
The fire was in a third-storey unit of a building located near Wilson Avenue and Murray Road. (Prasanjeet Choudry/CBC)

First responders attended the call at the low-rise building near Wilson Avenue and Murray Road just before 9 p.m., Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene.

Pegg said the fire was in a third-storey unit of the building. Firefighters found three people there and quickly brought them outside to waiting paramedics, who took them to the hospital. 

The fire reached the level of a two-alarm blaze but is now under control, according to Pegg. 

 

 

