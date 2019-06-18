Shooting in Etobicoke leaves 3 injured

Toronto police say three people were injured in a shooting in the Willowridge area of Etobicoke on Monday night.

According to 23 Division Sgt. Glenn Asselin, all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took themselves to the hospital.

Officers taped off the area near an apartment building on Willowridge Road. (John Hanley/CBC)

The shots were fired at about 9:40 p.m., Asselin said.

Police also tweeted that multiple people were seen running from the sound of the shots and that a white car was seen fleeing the scene.

No suspect description has been released.