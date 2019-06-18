Skip to Main Content
Shooting in Etobicoke leaves 3 injured
Police say a white car was seeing fleeing the scene of a shooting in Willowridge on Monday night that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a white car was seen fleeing the scene

A Toronto police officer on the phone near the scene of Monday's shooting. (John Hanley/CBC)

Toronto police say three people were injured in a shooting in the Willowridge area of Etobicoke on Monday night. 

According to 23 Division Sgt. Glenn Asselin, all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took themselves to the hospital. 

Officers taped off the area near an apartment building on Willowridge Road. (John Hanley/CBC)

The shots were fired at about 9:40 p.m., Asselin said. 

Police also tweeted that multiple people were seen running from the sound of the shots and that a white car was seen fleeing the scene. 

No suspect description has been released. 

