Man, 19, injured in Saturday night shooting

A shooting in north Toronto has sent a 19-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto police say they believe the shooting of a 19-year-old man was an isolated incident. (Albert Leung/CBC )

Toronto police say they received several calls Saturday evening reporting the sound of gunshots near Willowdale and Church Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

