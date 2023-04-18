Long-planned supportive housing plan in Willowdale faces new pushback

A long-planned modular housing project in Willowdale is back on the council agenda this week as the area's councillor attempts to change plans for the site, citing concerns for the well-being of nearby seniors if it goes ahead as outlined.

The project, which involves assembling pre-fabricated pieces together on site, is meant to provide supportive housing quickly, creating at least 59 homes as part of the city's goal of getting people out of shelters or encampments and into homes.

Coun. Lily Cheng has two motions that, if passed, would either move the project slated for 175 Cummer Ave. to a completely new site or change the configuration on the existing site and add stipulations about who could access the new homes.

Cheng says the idea of modular housing on the site has been a "sensitive issue" for the immediate community, which includes seniors living in Willowdale Manor and Cummer Lodge Long-Term Care Home, adjacent to the site.

In other areas of the city, projects have been constructed in less than a year, but advocates say if either of the motions put forward by Cheng pass, the project will be further delayed.

Cheng says that is not her aim.

"I think that my motion is a compromise," said Cheng. "It is still saying yes to supportive housing."

City council formally announced the site in February of 2021 and asked the province for a ministerial zoning order (MZO) to shorten the planning approval time frame in 2021, but so far has not been granted one.

There is a pending appeal case at the Ontario Land Tribunal brought by a group of local residents unhappy about the project in August 2022. Meanwhile, the city is paying thousands of dollars to store the materials to build the project off-site, because it can't build until the appeal process is complete

The components of the modular housing project have long been ready for assembly but construction is stalled as an appeal works its way through the tribunal process. (CBC)

Cheng ran on the issue in the fall 2022 election, saying she would fight to make sure the voices of seniors are heard.

She told CBC News she put forward one motion calling for site to be moved elsewhere, but sees her other motion — to reconfigure the site — as more realistic.

Plan puts green space at risk, says councillor

She says she's asking the city to explore stacking the housing higher to reduce its footprint, or nudging it northwest on the lot, leaving a courtyard for the seniors who already live here.

"It's still supportive housing on the same location, but tries to carve out green space for the seniors," she said. She says nearby green space is important for seniors' well-being and that the current plans put that at risk.

The motion that keeps the project at 175 Cummer Ave is also calling for residents of the modular housing project to be over the age of 59. And it asks the housing secretariat to look at if it's possible to prohibit drugs on the site.

An artist's rendition of the City of Toronto's proposed supportive housing project in Willowdale. (City of Toronto)

"To me, this is a win-win," she said. "We get supportive housing, we get green space for the seniors."

Coun. James Pasternak is seconding the motion, and Coun. Stephen Holyday told CBC News he is interested in supporting it too.

But many others are giving the motions a thumbs down, saying they're, at best, a delay tactic.

Coun. Gord Perks said, "I think Coun. Cheng is quite wrong here. Council has spoken firmly and clearly that we should do everything that we can to clear hurdles to get people into supportive housing."

Move 'disappointing,' say housing advocates

Housing advocates were also disappointed by the motions.

"This is really just the textbook nimbyism that has led us into a housing crisis," said Eric Lombardi of More Neighbours Toronto.

"This is not really about a concern for green space. This is not about the concern for the elderly…the councillor isn't being sincere," he said.

Mark Richardson, of the volunteer group HousingNowTO, says he's disappointed to see motions come before council that could stall the Cummer modular housing project further. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Mark Richardson, the technical lead of the housing advocacy group HousingNowTO said he thinks "seniors are being used as a bit of a puppet and a bit of a pawn by political people in that neighbourhood."

He says seeing these motions "at the eleventh hour, after these boxes for the modular housing have already been there ready to go for a couple of years is disappointing, but it's unsurprising."

"Everybody has a reason why they don't want the affordable housing near them," he said. "If we're serious about delivering affordable housing, that's not a choice anymore."