William Osler CEO leaves after less than 2 years in position

The head of the William Osler Health System, Dr. Naveed Mohammad, has left the health care organization after less than two years on the job.

On Monday, the board of directors announced Mohammad will no longer act as the president and CEO of the health care provider, effectively immediately. Dr. Frank Martino, Osler's chief of staff who held the roles before Mohammad, has been appointed as interim President and CEO.

"While this comes at a challenging time for Osler, Dr. Martino and Osler's Leadership Team will continue to focus on the future — most notably on efforts to recover from the pandemic, supporting our teams, planning for redevelopment projects, and preparing for a successful accreditation in May 2022," wrote Osler spokesperson Emma Murphy in an email to CBC News.

In April 2020, Mohammad was named to the two roles for the health organization, which manages Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and Peel Memorial Centre.

Brampton Civic is the only full-service hospital in the city of over 600,000 that has been a hot spot of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

That's led to serious challenges. Last month, the hospital declared a "Code Orange" when the number of patients exceeded the amount its staff could handle. Meanwhile, Peel Memorial's urgent care centre was also forced to close amid the Omicron wave.

Mohammad had worked with Osler for decades, beginning as an emergency physician at Etobicoke General Hospital in 1997.